V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00684209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.16 or 0.07240081 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.