Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.25% of Ameresco worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 15,395 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $907,843.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,869 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,389. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 4,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

