Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

