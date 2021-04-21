Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $14,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

GVA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 5,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

