Cordant Inc. Invests $436,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 340,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

