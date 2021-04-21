David J Yvars Group Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

