SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

