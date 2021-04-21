NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $268,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 81,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

