Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.87 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.17% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.