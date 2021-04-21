Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,359. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

