Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 271.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

