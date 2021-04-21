Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ENB traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

