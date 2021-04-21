Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 2.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.57. 17,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,401,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,554.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Angi’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,281. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Angi by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $139,910,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

