Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $26.02

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $26.98. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $673.72 million and a P/E ratio of -18.72.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.