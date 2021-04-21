Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 3.6%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 6,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $7,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $6,360,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

