Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Down 2.5%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 10,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,066,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,996,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,219,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

