Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Down 2.5%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 10,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,066,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,996,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,219,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
