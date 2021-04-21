Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.97

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.97 and last traded at C$113.16, with a volume of 608438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.67.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.83.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

