United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

