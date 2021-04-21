Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

MBWM stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,270. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $513.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Earnings History for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.