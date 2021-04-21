Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 120,898 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,898 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy comprises about 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

