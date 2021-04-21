ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

ASM International stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.06. ASM International has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $323.97.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

