Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $258.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

