PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $31.26

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $32.21. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 4,598 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,488 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

