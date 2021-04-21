OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.25. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 4,110 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.