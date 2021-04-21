National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $237.99

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.99, but opened at $227.42. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $227.42, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.