Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 5837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

