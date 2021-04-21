Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Stride alerts:

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.