Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.04

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 1404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,765.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

