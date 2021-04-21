Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.04

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 1404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,765.41 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
