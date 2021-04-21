Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.24

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.24 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 3121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 42.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

