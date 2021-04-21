1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.88 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $8,640.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00684419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.63 or 0.07030240 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

