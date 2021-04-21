Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,611 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. 643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,783. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

