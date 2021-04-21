Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 172,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

