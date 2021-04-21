Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 63,054 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

