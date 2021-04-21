SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $809.79. 3,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $751.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.