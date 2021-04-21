Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.39 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,484,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $658,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,977,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,480. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

