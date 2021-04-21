Aspireon Wealth Advisors Takes $1.20 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. 269,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,850,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

