Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Purchases $12,775.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $12,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,101.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 145,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666,968. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.