Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.63.

NFLX traded down $40.08 on Wednesday, hitting $509.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

