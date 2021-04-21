Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,848 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,174 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

EA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.36. 54,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

