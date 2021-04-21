Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Sells $899,099.70 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,255 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $302,130.65.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $127,726.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50.

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92.

Shares of NYSE PPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,352. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.