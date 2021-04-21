Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 17.9%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) were up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 186,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 540,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of C$586.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.54.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

