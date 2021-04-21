Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 351 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $492.27. 49,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,860. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.62 and a 12 month high of $497.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.