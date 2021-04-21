RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 395,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,787,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,713,000.

IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. 5,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

