Foster Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.