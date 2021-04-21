G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138,901 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

