Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of J & J Snack Foods worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,946. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.