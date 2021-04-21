PDS Planning Inc Has $347,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,658. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.