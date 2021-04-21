Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.37. The stock had a trading volume of 281,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.79 and its 200-day moving average is $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

