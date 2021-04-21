Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,261. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

