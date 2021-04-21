Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,067. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

